Prince Harry, Meghan’s chief of staff refutes bullying claims by praising couple

A senior employee of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Catherine St-Laurent was all praises for the couple, despite the bullying allegations placed on the former actor by her ex-staffers.



In a column penned for The Cut’s How I Get It Done, St-Laurent, who worked as the chief of staff for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before and is now their senior advisor for Archewell Foundation, spoke about her experience of working with the pair.

“It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling,” she wrote.

“I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that,” she added.

This comes in the midst of mounting bullying allegations placed on Meghan by her former Palace staffers, who claimed that the duchess created a hostile environment for them to work under.