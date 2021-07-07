Prince Harry 'made attempts to engage with William' on Diana's statue unveiling

Prince Harry was seen trying to engage William in a friendly conversation at the event

Prince Harry made constant attempts to engage with estranged brother William at the statue unveiling of Princess Diana.



According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, “When Harry would actually turn his feet to angle towards his brother, his brother didn’t respond by turning towards Harry."

"He was more stoic. He was less engaging with his brother and, in my opinion, Harry was trying to make attempts to engage," she told Us Weekly.

According to Cobb, Harry's hand movements indicated he was more laid back than William.

“There was a level of comfort for [Harry],” Cobb said. “Harry was looking more at William than vice versa. And you could tell also because there were times that Harry would actually walk over to where his brother and somebody else was talking.”