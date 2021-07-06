Govt will turn Balochistan into a 'cradle of peace', says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Photo via Geo.tv.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Balochistan will be turned into a "cradle of peace" soon, adding that the government is working on negotiating with disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not backed by India.

The minister's statement came during a press conference in Islamabad right after the federal cabinet concluded a meeting to review the overall political and economic milieu of the country.

It pertinent to mention that a day ago, PM Khan had said he was considering speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan, as the situation in the province had changed, and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.

The premier, addressing an event in Gwadar, said the insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past grievances or India might have used them to spread terror in Pakistan.

Fawad said that those involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said have links with India — have been arrested by authorities.

"We have lauded our agencies for arresting the culprits within a short span of time," he said.

The minister said that ever since Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was found in Pakistan, intelligence agencies have also exposed a network of Indian-backed elements within the country.

He said that owing to the government's timely measures and efforts, the situation of law and order in Pakistan will improve as compared to the past.

"It is the job of the government to create a national security policy, and the PTI is currently working on it," he said. "Progress related to the policy is already visible."

In response to a question, Fawad said that the government is working on a dossier related to India's involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan again and once the dossier is ready, it will be presented before the international community.

Fawad said that during the meeting of the cabinet, a discussion on the introduction of electronic voting was also held.

"Local companies will manufacture electronic voting machines by July 15," he said, adding that the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms have been ratified as well.

The minister also shed light on different developmental works, including the construction of an international airport in Skardu. Meanwhile, he said that all-weather airports — equipped with facilities without operational weather limits — will be constructed in Gilgit and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan to further boost tourism in the region.

Fawad also briefed journalists about the accommodations that the government is planning to introduce for differently-abled individuals in aircraft, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special directives regarding that.

He also said that the premier has received a report that many governmental dignitaries are enjoying more protocol than necessary.

In this regard, the premier has asked all government officials to reduce availing protocol-related privileges, he said.

Among other decisions, the government has also decided to turn the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into a regulatory body, while in terms of technology, several areas of the merged districts (erstwhile FATA) will be facilitated with 3G and 4G cellular network service, he said.

Answering a question, Fawad took a dig at the Opposition and said that during the regime of the PPP, the policy related to government jobs was "disastrous," adding that hundreds of people were recruited on governmental posts without merit.



