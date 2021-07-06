Deepika Padukone reveals her most ‘favourite’ person on Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has revealed that her husband Ranveer Singh is her most ‘favourite’ person as she wished him on his 36th birthday.



The Bajirao Mastani actor took to Instagram and shared their hilarious dance video to wish him a very happy birthday.

In the caption of the video, she also disclosed that Ranveer is her most ‘favourite’ person.

Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing hilariously on Bigg Boss contestant, Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue, ‘Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta’.

She captioned the video “But since it’s your Birthday, I'll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.”



Deepika further said “Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018.