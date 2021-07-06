Queen Elizabeth was shattered after Philip's death, says royal expert

Queen Elizabeth looking for ways to keep a smile on her face because Philip would not want her to 'sit and mourn'

Queen Elizabeth was devastated after her husband of 73 years passed away in April.



However, the monarch has been looking for ways to keep a smile on her face because Prince Philip would not want her to 'sit and mourn.'



In an interview with the Daily Mail's FEMAIL, royal author Phil Dampier revealed, "Some might think it is strange that she is so happy so soon after Prince Philip’s death, but I think there is a simple explanation."

He explained, "I’m sure she was devastated by his passing—after all they were married for 73 years. But I’m sure that he told her to enjoy what was left of her own life. He would not want her to sit around mourning him like Queen Victoria did for Albert, and I bet he would want her to carry on living life to the full."

Dampier went on to add that the Queen is enjoying herself more as the COVID-19 restrictions got relaxed.

"It’s been fantastic to see the Queen is such good form in recent weeks. She seems happy and relaxed and it’s a joy to see her smiling face," he said. "I think she is just delighted to be out of lockdown like the rest of us, and getting out and about doing the things she loves."