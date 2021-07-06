 
close
Tue Jul 06, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2021

Prince Harry snubbed Meghan Markle's advice for Princess Diana reunion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 06, 2021

Prince Harry ditched his grey suit, which he has opted for mostly, since wedding with Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry ignored an advice given to him by Meghan Markle during his attendance at Princess Diana's statue unveiling. 

The Duke of Sussex ditched his grey suit, which he has opted for during most of his royal appearances since wedding with Meghan, donning a navy one instead. 

Royal commentator Richard Eden, "One thing that no one's really picked up on is the level of co-ordination between the brothers.

"You might have noticed they were both wearing navy suits and Harry has been stuck to his grey suit ever since he met Meghan," he told Palace Confidential on Mail+.

"I think she suggested, 'you look good in grey' and he's always worn it but on this occasion he wore navy. That was Diana's favourite suit for a man, it was navy.

"If you look at Prince Charles at her funeral, he didn't wear black, he wore a navy suit and that's because Diana liked him best in navy.

"There was definitely significance in that I think," the expert added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment