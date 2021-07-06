Atiqa Odho backs Bushra Ansari after viral dance video

Atiqa Odho has extended her support to veteran actress Bushra Ansari after she was slammed for her viral dance video, saying, “No one has the right to tell her how to live or behave.”



Atiqa Odho turned to Instagram and shared a lengthy note to back her ‘friend’ Bushra Ansari.

The Nijat actor wrote, “#abhitomainjawanhoon I stand by #BushraAnsari She is a #Legend of our country and has served us well. No one has the right to tell her how to live or behave. She is not a criminal so stop treating her as if she's broken any laws.”

“Living life and bringing joy to people is not a crime, it’s a service. Those who don't respect their elders just expose their own poor upbringing.”

She further said, “Bushra is a friend and inspires us fellow actors constantly with her talent, grace and charm. Faceless and nameless people should be ashamed of themselves for attacking an #Icon of our industry in such a pathetic manner. Grow up!”.



“Carry on smiling #BushraAnsari, we are with you as always,” Atiqa concluded.