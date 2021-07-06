Karan Johar confirms Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to essay lead roles in his next film

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed the name of his next directorial after a break of five years and confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will essay the lead roles in it.



Karan took to Instagram and confirmed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be his upcoming directorial following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that was released five years ago.

He also revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were last seen together in Gully Boy, will reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan said “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.”

“This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani,” he further said.

