'Prince William thought Meghan Markle had agenda'

Prince William had his suspicions about Meghan Markle from the early days of her romance with his younger brother Prince Harry, a media outlet , citing Royal biographer Robert Lacey, reported.



The royal historian, while speaking in ITV documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong?, claimed: "Someone close to William told me William felt from an early stage that Meghan had an agenda."



The claim came from a source close to the Duke of Cambridge, according to Mr Lacey. In the updated edition of his Battle of Brothers book, the author made fresh revelations about the reported rift between the two brothers.



Lacey , according to express.co.uk, went on to claim that William fumed at Meghan's "merciless" treatment of staff, which she denies.



It has previously been reported that the William and Harry's rift stretches back to the beginning of the Duke of Sussex's relationship with Meghan when Kate's husband urged his younger sibling not to rush things.

Speaking in the ITV documentary, which aired last night, royal biographer Penny Junor alleged former actress Meghan was "upsetting people from early on".

Junor reportedly claimed: "I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people. She was not as charming as she seemed."

Prince William and Harry recently reunited in UK at the unveiling of the statue of their late mother Princess Diana, where the tow brothers shared smiles and some words.