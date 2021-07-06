Jennifer Lopez reveals how blissful her life is with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has opened up on her renewed relationship with Ben Affleck, revealing that she is 'super happy' right now.



Lopez, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, has shared her words for the first time on her romance life with Affleck.

“I’m super happy,” she said. “I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own.

The singer/actress added: And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

Her interview surrounded the release of “Cambia El Paso,” the English translation of which means 'change the step.'

She revealed she was in the Dominican Republic, following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, when she realized she was in a place to record again.

Jennifer Lopez seemed to be the luckiest person as she got back the friend of her mind, saying: "I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken."