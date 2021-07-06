Matthew McConaughey claims America ‘is going through puberty’

American actor Matthew McConaughey has shared a special message for his country on July Fourth on Sunday.

Taking to his social media accounts, the Interstellar star, 51, said America is “going through puberty.”

The actor posted a short video, which was captioned: “happy 245th birthday America – lets rock.”

In the video, he says: "We're basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' timelines, and we're going to go through growing pains.”

"We gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve. Why? Because it's who we are. Why? Because the alternative sucks,” said the actor.

"As we celebrate the red, white and blue this weekend, let's be sure and just reflect just a minute, take a little bit of inventory on where we've come from, where we are, and how and where we want to go from here on the way to being the best we can be," he continued.

"Let's rock, America. Happy Birthday. Just keep livin'. I'll see you there,” he said before signing off.