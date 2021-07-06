Kourtney Kardashian spotted wearing bridal Minnie Mouse ears during outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian sparked engagement rumours as she wore a bridal Minnie Mouse ears during her outing with beau Travis Barker on Sunday.

The Reality Tv star's fans seemed convinced that she got engaged after seeing her blissful picture.

Kourtney and Travis haven't been hesitant to admit their love for one another in a series of PDAs which have led to many speculating that the pair could be set to tie the knot very soon.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians star' fanned the rumours as she wore a pair of white Minnie Mouse ears, featuring a white bow and should-length bridal veil.

The 42-year-old and boyfriend Travis were enjoying a day out at Disneyland in California with the musician's two children from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler when a fan asked for a picture with the loved-up couple.



Fans were quick to agree on the meaning behind Kourtney's choice of souvenir, with many speculating that it's yet another sign that her and her musician boyfriend are engaged to be married.

However, one Instagram user did offer a rational possible explanation to the bridal headgear, suggesting that Kourtney Kardashian borrowed the ears from the fan in the picture for the snap.