Prince William, Harry praised over joint statement at Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry and Prince William’s decision to present a joint statement regarding Princess Diana’s statue unveiling has been praised by experts for being ‘the pragmatic option’.

The observation has been brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey during his interview with People magazine.

There he admitted, “It was a very well-judged decision not to have speeches. The idea of rival speeches could have been disastrous, but to bring out a considered joint statement was perfect and shows a way ahead.”