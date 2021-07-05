 
Mon Jul 05, 2021
Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Meghan Markle bashed for choosing Oprah over a psychiatrist: report

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing Oprah over a psychiatrist: report

Meghan Markle has once again come under fire for choosing to go to Oprah to lament on her sorrows rather than to a psychiatrist.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Penny Junor in a new ITV documentary.

There she was quoted saying, “I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption. This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist’s couch.”

