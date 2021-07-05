Kate Middleton self-isolating at home

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone, who has tested positive for coronavirus.



According to Kensington Palace "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19."

She has also cancelled her engagements, however, she is not experiencing any symptoms.

The statement further says "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kate attended a number of events last week, most prominently the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday.