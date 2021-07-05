 
close
Mon Jul 05, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Kate Middleton self-isolating at home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Kate Middleton self-isolating at home
Kate Middleton self-isolating at home

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Kensington Palace "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19."

She has also cancelled her engagements, however, she is not experiencing any symptoms.

The statement further says "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kate attended a number of events last week, most prominently the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday.

Latest News

More From Entertainment