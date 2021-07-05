Kareena Kapoor shares first look of Saif Ali Khan from ‘Bhoot Police’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Monday delighted her millions of fans with the first look of husband Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared the poster of Bhoot Police, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Referring to the role of Saif Ali Khan in the film, Kareena wrote in the caption “Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI”.

She also disclosed that Bhoot Police will be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon.



Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police was previously scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10 this year.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.