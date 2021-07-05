 
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Dilip Kumar health update: Actor to be shifted out of ICU

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Dilip Kumar got hospitalised for the second time in June after complaining of breathlessness
Dilip Kumar got hospitalised for the second time in June after complaining of breathlessness

Dilip Kumar's doctors gave an update on his heath, confirming that he will be out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) soon. 

A report in Times of India quoted cardiologist Nitin Gokhale as saying that the legendary actor's health is stable.

Talking to the publication, Gokhale said, "Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU."

Kumar got hospitalised for the second time in June after complaining of breathlessness.

The 98-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital on June 6 when he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, for which he underwent a successful aspiration procedure whereby 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung.

Subsequently, he was discharged on June 11.

