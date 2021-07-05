Sonam Kapoor speaks up against Bollywood's pay disparity

Sonam Kapoor said if she raises her voice against the pay gap, she will stop getting any work

Sonam Kapoor has come forth slamming the pay disparity in Bollywood films.

The Veere Di Wedding starlet said she is opposed to the wage gap but if she speaks up about it, she will stop getting any work.

Talking to Mid Day, Sonam said, "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really [expletive] difficult."

The actress went on to reveal details about her upcoming movie Blind, which she shot during the pandemic.

Sonam recalled how she used to wear white lenses during the shoot and it used to block her vision for her to play the role of a blind cop.

"It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight," said Sonam.







