Florence Pugh opens up about backlash on her relationship with Zach Braff

British actor Florence Pugh and boyfriend Zach Braff’s romance is going stronger than ever, despite the many naysayers they have.

During a new interview with the Sunday Times, the Little Women star, 25, spoke about her relationship with the Scrubs actor, 46, and revealed why she thinks the two get backlash.

"I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” said Pugh.

She went on to agree that her fans might want her to date someone her age, like her costar from Little Women, Timothée Chalamet, who is the same age as her.

“Exactly. Exactly. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!” he said.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and [expletive] on it. That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media.”

“The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me,” she added.

Back when news had initially broken about her relationship with Braff, she had responded to trolls in a video posted on her Instagram.

“I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old, and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old,” she had said.

“I’ll underline this fact: I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you,” she added.