Mon Jul 05, 2021
July 5, 2021

Stephan Dorff is ‘embarrassed’ for Scarlett Johansson’s ‘garbage’ ‘Black Widow’ film

Mon, Jul 05, 2021
American actor Stephan Dorff blasted Scarlett Johansson and her upcoming film Black Widow, calling it “garbage.”

During an interview with The Independent, the True Detective star said he was embarrassed for Johansson because her Marvel flick looks like a “bad video game.”

"I still hunt out the good [expletive] because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!” he said.

“I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead,” he went on to say. 

