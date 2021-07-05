Victoria Beckham and David Beckham celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary in style

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham delighted fans as they shared sweet memory of their married life to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Renowned fashion designer Victoria and legendary footballer David tied the knot way back in 1999, remaining together ever since, and share four children – Brooklyn (22), Romeo (18), Cruz (16) and Harper (9).

The former Spice Girl shared a heartwarming video to kick off the celebrations, featuring a montage of clips of her and David Beckham from over the years.

The loving post shows David as the best father figure, as he was seen doing a series of activities with his children, from baking cookies to attending a football game.

‘I love you David. Happy Anniversary,’ she captioned the post, as she added two pink heart emoji.

The 46-year-old footballer also shared a series of throwback snaps of him and his wife both wearing different matching outfits.



David Beckham and Victoria Beckham look amazing in two of the photos were taken on their lavish wedding ceremony, in which they rocked their infamous purple ensembles.