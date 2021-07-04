Tyra Banks announces the launch of ice cream shop

Top Model star Tyra Banks recently announced the launch of her own ice cream brand and fans are elated.

According to Paper magazine, the line has launched under the name SMiZE Cream and offers decadent options that border the line between ice cream and Italian frozen custard.

The myriad of options include, The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake, Brownies, I Love You!, Purple Cookie Mon-STAR & Me, Salted Caramel King, Cookie Caramel Queen, Chocolate Barbeque as well as a secret collaboration that is said to be unveiled soon.

