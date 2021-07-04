 
Sun Jul 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2021

Prince William staffers ‘planted stories’ on Prince Harry’s mental health

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 04, 2021
Prince William staffers ‘planted stories’ on Prince Harry’s mental health

Members of Prince William’s staff reportedly “planted stories about his brother’s mental health” ahead of his Oprah interview.

This claim has been brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie who alleges that it is ‘not a coincidence’ that royal aides began a brefing campaign against Prince Harry a day before his explosive Oprah interview.

According to Daily Mail Mr. Scobie was quoted saying, “I would say that it was no coincidence that it was shortly after that aired, even the next day, there were source quotes that came from a senior aide at Kensington Palace saying that William was worried about his brother’s mental health.”

“That fed off such an ugly thing for Harry and it did not go unnoticed. Now whether William directed that or not, no one will ever know, but it came from his household that he is the boss of.”

