Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take time off at Universal Studios with kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking having family trips together.

The duo was recently spotted exploring Hollywood's Universal Studios along with their children on Friday.

For their day out, Lopez slipped into a white tank top, baggy pants and sneakers, brought along twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck on the other hand pulled up a hoodie and jeans. He was also accompanied by his 9-year-old son Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to an insider, Jennifer's kids are getting along well with Affleck.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source said. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."