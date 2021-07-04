Ram Gopal Varma wishes Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao a ‘more colourful’ life after divorce

Ram Gopal Varma wishes Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao ‘more colourful’ life after divorce

Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has wished Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao a ‘more colourful life’ after they announced their split on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma who is best known as RGV tweeted, “I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity.”

He also defended the former couple against trolls after they announced their divorce.

RGV said, “If Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have no problem with divorcing each other, why should anyone else have it in the whole world ? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way, whereas the couple are being personally professional!”

'Mr. Perfectionist' and Kiran announced they are partying ways after 15 years of their marriage on Saturday.