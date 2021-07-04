Alia Bhatt to cast Shah Rukh Khan in her next production venture, deal signed?

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt, who began shooting of her first film as producer, has signed a deal with king Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in her next production venture, she said hilariously on social media.



The Gully Boy actor turned to Twitter on Saturday and announced that she has begun shooting for film Darlings, her first movie as producer.

Alia tweeted, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)."

“I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Khan, who is co-producing Darlings with Alia, commented on her post “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!”

Responding to it, Alia said “hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite.”



