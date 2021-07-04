Prince Harry, Prince William only ‘put on a show’ for Diana and are still ‘at war’

Even after Prince Harry's recent UK visit for Princess Diana's statue unveiling, his feud with the British royal family only seems to be getting worse.



Speaking to Mirror UK, a source close to Prince Harry and Prince William, said that the former has almost entirely lost trust in the eyes of the royal family.

The insider shared that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are still “warring” and it is “almost impossible for Harry to be trusted.”

“Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside,” the insider shared with the tabloid.

“They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye,” added the source.