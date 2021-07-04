Katrina Kaif’s hilarious birthday wish for fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wins hearts

Indian actress Katrina Kaif showered love on her friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her birthday with a hilarious note, saying ‘what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is mine’.



Taking to Instagram, the Ek Tha Tiger actress shared a sweet photo with Yasmin from the gym to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption “My dear Yasy these last few years through Covid times ,couldn’t have done them without u ( and all the other years of course) Happiest happiest birthday.”

“And always remember “what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is mine, at least when it comes to gym clothes” she said followed by heart emoticons.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.