Megan Fox gushes over beau MGK: ‘We’re two halves of the same soul’

American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been making headlines over their heated romance.



And it looks like the lovebirds are getting more and more serious with each passing day as the Transformers actor recently termed her beau her “soulmate.”

Speaking to The Washington Post, the actor said: “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like...‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.’”

She went on to say that she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” said Fox.

“So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away,” she shared.

The couple had met on their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass for the first time. “I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy,” she added.