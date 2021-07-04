Prince Harry sheds light on his life with two kids, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry has opened up about his life with two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, and how he and wife Meghan Markle are coping with parenthood duties.



According to Hello! the Duke of Sussex spoke to guests at his in-person appearance at the WellChild Awards last week and he also spoke to British singer Ed Sheeran about their young daughters.

Sheeran shares a 10-month daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn while Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana last month.

"Two is definitely a juggle,” said Harry to the singer when asked about raising two kids.

He told a guest at the charity event that Lilibet was a calmer child than her older brother: "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

While delivering a speech at the event, Harry also looked back at his past 14 years as a patron of the WellChild national charity, saying: "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”