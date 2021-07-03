Prince William and Harry's bond 'shattered' beyond repair, pals fear

Prince William, Harry's pals fear that they won't ever be able to bridge the gap

Prince William and Harry came together cordially to unveil the statue of their mother, Princess Diana on Thursday.



The feuding brothers put on a good show with no signs of a rift between them. However, their pals fear that they won't ever be able to bridge the gap.

A source told Mirror, “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside.

“They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.

"It was nothing more, there was nothing to discuss. Things are still far too raw for William and other members of the family to entertain Harry, so it's best to let things lie for the moment," the insider added.

Another source said things did seem to have improved betweent the duo. “On the one hand you have Diana’s family, as well as members of the royal family, who will be holding on to any crumb of hope that the two brothers will repair their relationship and on the other some definitely feel the damage is done and it is almost impossible for Harry to be trusted again.”