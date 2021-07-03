Priyanka Chopra reunites with her pet dog as she returns to UK

Priyanka Chopra reunited with her pet dog named Diana after she returned to UK following her US visit over the last week.



The Sky Is Pink actress took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with adorable photos from home-quarantine in UK.

Priyanka posted the adorable photo with caption “Reunion #quarantinelife”

In the picture, she can be seen beaming with joy as she embraces her pet dog.



The actress also shared pictures of her other pet dogs Panda and Gino on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming project Citadel in UK.