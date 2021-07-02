Prince Harry leaves for US after Diana statue unveiling

A day after attending the unveiling of Diana's statue with Prince William, Prince Harry has been spotted at the London airport.



According to the British media, the Duke of Sussex was preparing to return back to the United States where his family is settled.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed at Terminal 5 in a VW MiniBus, accompanied by two security personnel.



According to Express.co.uk, just 20 minutes after the event, Harry was pictured driving out of Kensington Palace in a Range Rover.

Harry, who is married to former US actress Meghan Markle, returned to the United Kingdom for the second time in 2021.

He undertook his first visit on the death of his grandfather Prince Philip . Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family further deteriorated after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.