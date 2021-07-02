Britney Spears’ management company resigns from conservatorship

Britney Spears’ co-conservatorship has decided to officially resign from their position in an attempt to respect the singer’s wishes.

The report has been brought forward by People magazine and according to a document obtained by the outlet the company made the move this Thrusday.

The document in question reads, “As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

The company, Bessemer Trust even added for the legal proceedings to be “expedited” given the current legal landscape.

For those unversed, Bessemer Trust Company of California is a co-conservatorship company that got employed for Britney’s estate last year in February by Superior Court judge Brenda Penny.