Angelina Jolie takes internet by storm after dinner date with The Weeknd

The pair reportedly spent hours at a restaurant, before leaving separately, claimed reports

Angelina Jolie sparked romance rumours after she was snapped having dinner with The Weeknd.

The two were seen at an upscale restaurant in LA, as revealed by sources, and left separately to avoid any attention.

"The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," The Sun stated.

According to sources, the duo might have bonded over Ethiopia, with The Weeknd's parents belonging to the country and Jolie's daughter Zahara having her roots there.

For her rumoured date night, Jolie was seen clad in a simple beige trench coat, black top and nude-pink heels. She wore her hair straight and down and finished the look with a clutch and face mask.

On the other hand, The Weeknd chose to don a dark denim outfit from head to toe. Underneath his jacket, he wore a black tee and necklace, and rocked black boots.

The Salt actress has been involved in a custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt since five years. The Weeknd previously dated Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2016, and then 2018 to 2019.