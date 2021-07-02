Kate Middleton 'really wanted to be part of' Diana's statue unveiling ceremony

Since she could not be there in person, Kate Middleton watched Diana's statue unveiling from afar with kids

Kate Middleton really wanted to attend Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony on Thursday. However, she had to stay back with her three kids; George, Charlotte and Louis.



“Out of respect for [Prince] Harry and William, [the royal family] wanted it to be just about Diana’s sons and not a huge public affair,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Kate was definitely supporting William while physically not being there and really wanted to attend, but the family as a whole decided it was best for the kids and her to stay home," the insider added.

The Cambridges were determined “a few weeks ago” to be at the ceremony. Since she could not be there in person, “Kate watched from afar with” her kids.

The royals are expected to visit the statue “at a later time," the source shared.

Princess Diana's statue was unveiled by her sons, Prince William and Harry, at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1.