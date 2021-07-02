 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2021

Eminem's model daughter Hailie Jade leaves fans awestruck with her incredible fitness in new pic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Eminems model daughter Hailie Jade leaves fans awestruck with her incredible fitness in new pic

Eminem's oldest daughter Hailie Jade turned up the heat as she posed in a very tight pink workout outfit to show off her killer curves.

The 25-year-old model gave her fans a summer treat when she shared a snap of herself getting ready for a workout, looking stunning in pink gym gear.

She took to Instagram on Thursday and shared her awe-inspiring snap, showcasing her fit physique with new sportswear and trainers.

In the picture, Hailie looked geared up for her exercise session as she showcased her amazing fitness and gorgeous looks.

Eminems model daughter Hailie Jade leaves fans awestruck with her incredible fitness in new pic

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade wore a light makeup to elevate her beauty and added a pale pink blusher to her cheeks, while she allowed some of her locks to tumble delicately over her shoulders.

