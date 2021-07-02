Scarlett Johansson doubly responsible for Black Widow's huge success

American actress Scarlett Johansson was doubly responsible for making her upcoming female superhero movie a blockbuster success. The 36-year-old actress put in all the hard work she could to do justice to her character. However, it is she who brought around Cate Shortland to direct the project.



It was because of Scarlett Johansson's unshakeable confidence in Cate Shortland that convinced her to take the project Black Widow. Though she has given a plain reply to Marvel Studios that she will not accept their offer, Cate Shortland revealed to Variety.

Cate asked her agent to tell the studios about her response. But her agent did not convey her answer to Marvel, she told. Hence, the door was open for her to step inside.

"I told my manager in L.A., ‘There’s no way I can do this movie, and I’m not sure why they’re asking me," Cate Shortland said while talking to Variety. "It’s crazy, the whole endeavor.' And then she never told them no."



However, Scarlett Johansson's confidence came from the fact that the actress had watched her film Lore. So, she was convinced that Cate Shortland can do justice to the Marvel project as well.

"It was very important to me that the person that directed this film had to have made a masterpiece and then some other good movies. One masterpiece, you know? And I really think ‘Lore’ is really so close to — I mean, it’s a perfect film," she said.

Scarlett Johansson decided to talk her into accepting the director role. However, when the two got on the Zoom meeting, they did not talk about the Marvel project. Instead, they chatted about everything else under the sun. During their discussion meandering from topic to topic, Cate Shortland became sold on the idea and she accepted the Marvel offering.

Though she has not accomplished any movie of that scale such as Marvel's, she ended up satisfying the studios' standards with an amazing movie. Black Widow's earliest reviews are showering praise on her.



In future, Marvel may ask her to continue making films by blending character-driven emotional drama with high-octane thrills.



