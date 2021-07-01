 
Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Kanye West seen with four children in Mexico

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Kanye West seen with four children in Mexico

Kanye West was seen with his four children in a latest picture snapped at  an airport in Mexico.

The picture showed Kanye sitting on an luggage conveyor belt with North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm.

His wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year, months after Kanye contested US presidential election.

The rapper recently receive birthday greetings from Kim Kardashians and her sisters despite his split with his wife.

According to reports, the rapper and his children were getting ready to board a flight back to Los Angeles.


