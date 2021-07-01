Prince William calls for media blackout ‘for Harry’ at Diana statue ceremony

Prince William has moved to ‘protect’ Prince Harry by requesting a total media blackout at Princess Diana’s statue unveiling cereomony.



The news has been brought forward by royal expert Emily Andrews in a two part Twitter update.

In the first tweet she wrote, “One olive branch that William has already extended to Harry is banning all UK media, save PA & 1 TV, from today’s unveiling of Diana’s statue at KP, presumably at H’s instigation. The whole ceremony now classed as “private” in keeping with H’s battles with the media.”

The second tweet added, “UK media were also not invited to yesterday’s @WellChild awards where Harry made his first UK charity appearance since last March, save for royals-friendly Hello! magazine (Harry seen here with editor Rosie Nixon, rocker Ronnie Wood & wife Sally).”

Check it out below:



