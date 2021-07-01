Elvis Presley fans to get new content in exclusive streaming channel

Elvis Presley fans will be in for a treat as the late musician is set to get his own streaming channel.

According to a press release, the channel will feature archival content of the musical legend as well as "some of the most influential rock 'n roll artists that inspired the music industry”.

Cinedigm, a streaming company for fan bases, unveiled its partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley. He transcends time, genre and medium," said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks, in a statement.

"The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."