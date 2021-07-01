Jamie Spears contests Britney Spears’ claims of ‘abuse, unfair treatment’

Jamie Spears hits back at court to object to all involvement in alleged conservatorship abuse highlighted by Britney Spears.

The news has been obtained by Variety via a series of court documents that come straight from the Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the papers Jamie speaks out about his ‘concern’ regarding the unfair and abusive treatment his daughter underwent. The document reads “Jamie is greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims.”