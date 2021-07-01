Ed Sheeran’s show overtakes TikTok with surprising viewer boost

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran has officially broken TikTok’s view count with its major audience engagement in a brand new show.

According to TikTok’s own newsroom, Ed managed to gather 5.5 million views for his biggest ever LIVE music performance this Friday on June 2th.

The show is part of the UEFA EURO 2020 show which recently got held at Portman Road and streamed via Ipswich Town’s local football club’s TikTok channel.