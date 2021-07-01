 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion speaks on competition: 'I appreciate good music'

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion speaks on competition: I appreciate good music
Megan Thee Stallion speaks on competition: 'I appreciate good music'

Megan Thee Stallion is a 'girl's girl' and she knows it.

The budding singer, who bagged four awards last year, spoke about being supported by and being supportive of other women in her acceptance speeches. Megan sheds light on her views in a recent chat with PEOPLE.

"It is important for me to be known as a girl's girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don't support each other...that girls can't be in the same field without being competitive and catty," she says. "But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don't believe in that.

"I am in my own lane, you are in your lane, and, you know, I appreciate good music," she adds. "All these women."

