Lisa Rinna details her apprehensions about daughter Amelia dating Scott

Lisa Rinna is concerned over Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna has come forth revealing she is concerned about her daughter Amelia Hamlin dating Scott Disick.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she is apprehensive of the duo's relationship, owing to their vast age difference.

"On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick," she began while sitting in the passenger seat of co-star Erika Girardi's car. "And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on.'" Erica said she was just as shocked as Lisa to find out about the budding romance.

"And then, I guess, a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," Lisa said as Erika chimed in, "That's the picture I saw. So, there's something to it?"

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!" Lisa replied. "I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married. They have three children, [Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6]," she said. "Oh, God."

"There's nothing you can do. And the more you push, the bigger deal [it becomes]. Does [your husband] Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?" Erika asked, leading Lisa to reply, "Yeah, he does. You know, Harry was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28."

"Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline," Lisa said in a confessional. "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."