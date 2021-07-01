 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah recuperating well, to be discharged on Friday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Naseeruddin Shah was rushed to the hospital wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia
Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah is doing well amid her battle with pneumonia.

According to his secretary, Shah is likely to be discharged on Friday.

“He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Shah’s secretary Jairaj told an Indian publication.

On Wednesday, the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.

"He has been in the hospital for two days," a local media outlet said.

"He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately," it continued.

