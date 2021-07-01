Naseeruddin Shah recuperating well, to be discharged on Friday

Naseeruddin Shah was rushed to the hospital wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia

Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah is doing well amid her battle with pneumonia.

According to his secretary, Shah is likely to be discharged on Friday.

“He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Shah’s secretary Jairaj told an Indian publication.

On Wednesday, the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.

"He has been in the hospital for two days," a local media outlet said.

"He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately," it continued.