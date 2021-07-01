Kate Middleton 'sending Meghan Markle flowers' to rebuild relationship

The Firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit

Kate Middleton has been trying to reconnect with Meghan Markle in an attempt to repair their relationship.



The Duchess of Cambridge's calls to Meghan have increased ever since she gave birth to daughter Lilibet.

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a source told Us Weekly.



“The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit," the insider added.

In her Oprah interview, Meghan claimed her relationship with Kate was made strained by the UK press. “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me,” she explained at the time.

After the interview, a source said Kate and Meghan had not been in touch, “They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

“Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," they added.