Britney Spears and her beau Sam Asghari reportedly planning to get married

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari have reportedly made up their minds to strengthen their romantic relationship.



A media outlet, citing source, claimed that Britney and Sam are serious about their relationship and want to get married and have children.

It comes after the 39-year-old pop star gave her testimony in court last week in her bid to get her father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 and gives Jamie control over financial and personal affairs.



In court she alleged that she had been forced to have an IUD and stopped from getting married and having any more children.

And now Britney's desire to grow her family has been revealed to the world, she and her 27-year-old boyfriend reportedly aren't hiding their plans for the future.

"Asghari is ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him," a source told People.