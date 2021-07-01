Prince William 'fed up with the drama' from the Sussexes

Prince Harry was seemingly shunned by the senior royals as they kept themselves busy in other engagements instead of spending time with their loved one who travelled to UK for only the second time since Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex- who is in Britain for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace - has reportedly been snubbed by key royals.



Harry arrived in the UK for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on Thursday ( July 1). But, the Queen is visiting Scotland for the annual Holyrood Week.

There are reports that Kate Middleton will also not attend the event and Prince William is said to be "fed up with the drama" from the Sussexes.

The unveiling was due to be a larger event but plans were scaled back due to Covid restrictions.

The insider told Page Six: "Catherine’s absence speaks volumes. I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect ‘excuse’ for Catherine to stay away."

"William is fed up with the drama and Catherine doesn’t need to be dragged into this. They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric."

As per reports , "William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus."



However, royal watchers have set their eyes on William and Harry, who have been at the centre of a rift, ahead of the statue unveiling.

Princess Diana's sons and close family members are expected to attend the ceremony in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry has delivered a very powerful message in a surprise speech to inspiring young leaders ahead of unveiling the Princess Diana statue, urging them to stand up for what they believe in without any fear, believe the next generation retains the power to change the world for the better.