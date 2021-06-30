Britney Spears’ ex to request ‘professional evaluation’ before conservatorship ends

Britney Spears’ ex-husband may request a professional evaluation of the singer’s health before conservatorship is permanently terminated.

This claim has been brought forward by divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. He admitted that the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline might end up asking courts for a professional evaluation on Britney before her conservatorship comes to a close.

According to Page Six, “I’ve seen it reported that Britney wants [the conservatorship] terminated without any expert evaluation. One thing that I can imagine will engender a further dialogue should it be terminated is that I know she had revealed in the statement she made that she had been put on lithium, and I think, as you can imagine, lithium is regarded as a very powerful psychotropic medication.”

“I have to hope that if some medical professional prescribed that for her that there was some condition or basis for that to be deemed an appropriate medical protocol.”

“So, if the conservatorship were to end and even more so to be terminated without an exit evaluation, I’m sure that Kevin would at least want to know what the conditions were that gave rise to her being prescribed that, and Kevin would probably have to engender some dialogue along those lines at some point in time if that were to occur.”